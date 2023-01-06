Who knew?! Before nabbing the role of Marcus Baker in Ginny & Georgia, Australian native Felix Mallard played a rockstar — who was, kind of, based on Harry Styles — in the short-lived series Happy Together.

The former CBS series, which aired from 2018 to 2019, was hardly Felix’s first acting gig, but it was the one that put his name on the map. Who else can say they rose to fame by playing the “Watermelon Sugar” singer?

“That was incredible,” he said of the series during an interview with GQ in May 2021. “That was one of those milestone moments, it was my first role in America.”

Well, it was hardly his last American role, that’s for sure. Keep reading for everything to know about Felix, including his upcoming movies, TV shows and more.

Who Is Felix Mallard?

The Australian actor made his USA debut as Cooper James in Happy Together. Once the show came to an end in May 2019, he nabbed roles as Lucas Caravaggio in Locke & Key, Aiden in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and, of course, Marcus Baker on Ginny & Georgia.

Reflecting on playing Marcus, the budding star told GQ that the most “challenging” part of the role is “making sure that emotional journey was treated with the respect it deserves.”

Did Felix Mallard Play Harry Styles?

The answer to this question is yes, more or less. In Happy Together, Felix’s role of Cooper was based on Harry’s rise to fame amid his One Direction days. In fact, the “Fine Line” crooner was an executive producer on the series and even called Felix to let the actor know he had gotten the role.

“I was expecting a call from Ben [Winston], our executive producer, and all of the sudden the phone rings,” the Netflix star shared on The Late Late Show With James Corden in October 2018. “I answer, and it goes, ‘Hi, this is Harry. We really like your stuff and we hope you come on board.'”

Even though the show was canceled, Felix still has fond memories from the show’s set.

“It was a whirlwind and incredibly humbling to have Harry even know who I was, let alone looking at my work and making a choice based on that. I loved getting all that experience and learning what it is like being on a multi-cam,” he gushed to GQ. “I had just come off [Australia’s] Neighbours, so I was used to being in a studio set up, [but] I wasn’t used to having an audience in there. So that was an awesome experience and such a challenge. I had the absolute best time, I wish we could have had more.”

Is Felix Mallard Starring in ‘Turtles All the Way Down’?

He’s set to star as Davis in the film adaption of John Green‘s novel.

