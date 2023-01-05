Single or taken? If you’re a fan of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix, then you already know Antonia Gentry‘s character, Virginia ‘Ginny’ Miller, has a complicated love life! However, when it comes to her relationships IRL, she keeps things private. To learn more about Antonia’s dating history, keep reading.

Is Antonia Gentry single?

Based on the Atlanta, Georgia, native’s social media, Antonia is single.

Her last public relationship was with boyfriend Ezra Pounds. Although they never formally announced their split, Antonia and Ezra, who began dating in 2011, have deleted all of their photos together and no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Are Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry dating?

Due to Ginny & Georgia‘s popularity, lots of fans have shipped Antonia and her onscreen love interest IRL, but they’re just friends! In fact, Felix has been romantically linked to his former Neighbours costar Zoe Cramond.

Although Antonia keeps her private life under wraps, the up-and-coming actress understands the importance of showcasing realistic teen romance on TV.

“My experiences in high school — it was awkward. I felt vulnerable. I was able to tap into that same kind of embarrassment and uncertainty that I know a lot of teenagers will relate to. I hope they feel more seen and less anxious about the whole thing — especially young girls,” Antonia expressed during a February 2021 interview with Refinery29.

“[For] kids and their parents — or whomever is caring for them — watching the show together, I hope it demystifies [talking about sex]. Because we’ve all gone through that,” she continued. “It doesn’t make any sense for us not to have those conversations.”

Antonia has also vocalized how important playing Ginny is for representation. “As someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve,” she told Elle in March 2021. “I fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.

