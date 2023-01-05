After two years of waiting, Ginny & Georgia has finally returned to Netflix with a second season on January 5, 2023, and the stakes have been raised! Fans who’ve already binged the season are dying to know more, desperate for news of season 3. This is everything we know about Ginny & Georgia season 3, from expected release date, cast and more.

Is Season 3 of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Confirmed?

So far, there’s no confirmation that a third season of Ginny & Georgia is in the works just yet. However, after season 1 of the show premiered in February 2021, a second season was confirmed almost two months later in April. So, it’s possible season 3 news won’t be announced until a few months from now.

Created by Sarah Lampert, the comedy-drama series follows the mother-daughter relationship between Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Plot, What the Cast and Crew Have Said

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Season 2 ends on a shocking cliffhanger with a newly wed Georgia as she is arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. Season 3 will most likely focus on Georgia’s arrest, if law enforcement uncovers any further evidence about the other murders she’s committed and if Paul will stand by her.

On the other side of things, season 3 could explore Ginny and Marcus‘ friendship after their breakup, and whether or not they’ll get back together. As for Austin, he’ll probably be going through it in season 3 as well, having shot his father Gil in the arm and witnessing Georgia kill Tom.

Ginny & Georgia showrunners Sarah Lampert and Debra Fisher explained what Austin’s story arc would look like in a potential season 3 in an interview with ScreenRant.

“We also talk a lot about how Austin is Georgia’s son and what that means,” Sarah explained. “What someone with Zion and Georgia’s duality of personality would develop into versus someone with Georgia and Gil’s. I think Austin is a tough little cookie. That being said, he’s now definitely going to have to deal with the trauma that he just witnessed. Going forward we would definitely have to honor what he just saw and what he’s going to have to go through in a season 3 if we get one.”

As for Georgia’s fate, the showrunners stayed tight lipped. “Here’s what I’ll say,” Sarah began. “There have been carefully planted things in season 2 that will fully make sense in a season 3 if we get to tell that story.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.