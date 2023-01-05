Is Ginny & Georgia’s Felix Mallard Single? Inside the Actor’s Dating Life

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, then you already know that Felix Mallard, who plays Marcus Baker, is a total heartthrob. During season 1 and 2 of the hit series, Felix’s onscreen romance with Antonia Gentry‘s Virginia “Ginny” Miller is complicated — to say the least. To learn about Felix’s love life IRL, keep reading!

Is Felix Mallard single?

Although the Melbourne, Australia, native’s social media doesn’t feature any photos with a girlfriend, the actor did confirm he was off the market in March 2021.

“Yeah, my girlfriend was straight on the jump,” Felix responded during an interview with Young Hollywood when asked about the first person to message him after Ginny & Georgia premiered. “As soon as it was out, [she binged it] straight through.”

After revealing he was in a relationship, fans began to speculate that Felix is dating his former Neighbours costar Zoe Cramond. That said, the rumored flames haven’t been spotted together since 2019. Moreover, Zoe’s Instagram doesn’t feature any photos with Felix.

Despite keeping his love life under wraps in real life, Felix is all about opening up on screen while playing Marcus. “If young men can see themselves in Marcus, then hopefully it can inspire them to shake things up a bit … validate that it’s OK to be vulnerable and have insecurities, but also that it’s not ok to hide behind those insecurities and hurt others as a result,” he told Schön! Magazine in a March 2021 cover story.

Are Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry dating?

Of course, with Ginny & Georgia‘s popularity on the rise, viewers can’t help but ship Marcus and Ginny. However, the actors are just friends!

As for Antonia’s love life, it appears as though she and longtime boyfriend Ezra Pounds have called it quits. The actress and the singer began dating in 2011 after meeting at Davidson Fine Arts high school in Augusta, Georgia.

In the past, both Antonia and Ezra have posted photos of each other via Instagram. However, all of the pictures are now deleted, and they no longer follow one another.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my love forever. Big things are coming your way fast. I’ll be here with you the whole way through,” Ezra captioned a sweet selfie of the pair in February 2019.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.

