What Has Griffin Gluck Starred In?

The young star, 22, is most well known for his role as Jack Dunkleman in Netflix’s Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2, but he’s also starred in Locke and Key, Private Practice, Middle School: The Worst Years of Your Life, Red Band Society and Just Go With It! He’s also been featured in shows like The Office, Silicon Valley and American Vandal.

The young actor, who starred in Just Go With It when he was only 9 years old, spoke about his experience acting alongside Adam Sandler.

“One moment that stands out is my first time on set with Adam Sandler on the film Just Go with It,” he told the Pop Culturalist in March 2020. “It was my first time really experiencing a full workday like what those guys go through. I was nine years old. I got to experience my first workday and I was exhausted. I remember Adam kept saying, “’You’re doing great, buddy. Just stay awake. Keep working. You’re doing great.’ That’s what I did. I just stayed awake, and I worked as hard as I could. When Just Go with It came out, I was like, “He’s right. I’m not half bad.” So yeah, I would say my first couple of workdays on that.”

The LA ***L.A. native has also starred in Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence, which starred Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

“Big Time has such a special place in my heart,” he told HollywoodLife in March 2020. “Big Time taught me a lot about friendship. Pete also taught me a lot about friendship. It’s not all about saying hi every day or getting you a coffee or stuff like you use to become friends with people. It’s more about just checking in on people and making sure they’re doing well. With Big Time, it was all about just making sure everyone was supported and feeling good. I think that’s the only way we got it done.”

Who Has Griffin Gluck Dated?

In October 2019, Griffin sparked dating rumors with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter after they met on the set of Tall Girl. The pair never confirmed their relationship publicly, however, there were numerous hints of them being together: starting from now-deleted cozy pictures on social media, dressing up in matching costumes during Halloween, and getting spotted in public together.

The pair seemingly broke up sometime in 2020 after Sabrina deleted some pictures of her and Griffin from social media. The Locke and Key actor also stopped posting about Sabrina in January 2020. It’s unclear what happened between the two.

