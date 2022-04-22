Who the heck is Sadie Stanley?! The young actress is set to star in the next season of Cruel Summer, which is going to look very different than season one: a whole new cast of characters, a different location and an entirely different plot!

Season two is set in three different timelines in the 2000s at an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest. It follows three best friends Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, as a love triangle blooms and a mystery unfolds. Sadie will be playing Megan Landry, “a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family. Once Megan meets Isabella, she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-held dreams are dashed, and she is left wondering who she can trust,” according to a Freeform statement.

Other actors who will join Sadie in season two of Cruel Summer are Eloise Payet as Isabella, Griffin Gluck as Will and KaDee Strickland as Debbie.

The actress playing Sadie might be young, 20, but she has taken part in her fair share of successful films and TV shows. She starred in the Disney Channel live-action movie Kim Possible as Kim, The Sleepover, The Goldbergs, Dead to Me and Game Shakers.

The Kim Possible star explained to Content Mode how theatre was her start into acting. “I was actually a pretty shy kid, but something about singing and performing in general really excited me,” she explained. “I got started in my school plays as early as kindergarten and it just progressed from there. I joined a small local community theatre and I loved every second of it.”

She also discussed how that interest in stage acting divulged into film acting.

“I started watching a lot of film and television, especially with my dad. I became obsessed with different actors and movies and would watch hours of behind-the-scenes videos to see what the process of filming was like. I still feel like it’s a magical beautiful thing to create something special with other people, whatever that may be,” she said.

“I try to keep that excitement I felt in the beginning; that hopefulness and naivety I had when I first started out. However it is different now, but maybe in a good way. I understand the world and the industry now. I know the good and the bad and how to navigate that. I still love it just as much. I don’t think that will ever go away.”

