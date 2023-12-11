This is definitely cruel. Freeform series Cruel Summer has officially been canceled after two seasons, the cable network has confirmed. Keep reading to see why, fans reactions and more.

Why Was ‘Cruel Summer’ Canceled After Season 2?

Freeform, which is a Disney-owned basic-cable network, has canceled Cruel Summer after a two-season run on December 10, 2023.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Freeform executives wanted to bring back Cruel Summer and Good Trouble, which was also canceled, however

“ratings didn’t justify the costs of doing so.”

ICYMI, Cruel Summer season 1 premiered in 2021 and starred Olivia Holt (Kate Wallis) and Chiara Aurelia (Jeanette Turner) while the second season had Sadie Stanley (Megan Landry), Lexi Underwood (Isabella LaRue) and Griffin Gluck (Luke Chambers) taking over as the main trio.

“We really stepped back and we were able to look at the show — the three timelines, the dual perspectives, the mystery, the week-to-week who do you believe? — and [decided] that was something we could hold on to as the core of what Cruel Summer is and find a new story, two new characters to follow,” executive producer Michelle Purple told TV Line in a 2023 interview, explaining why they decided to go the anthology route.

At the time, Michelle spoke about her hopes for season 3, when season 2 first premiered.

“A lot has to do with the time period, if we’re going back into the early ’90s or later into the 2000s, because we do like the show to speak to what was happening at the time,” executive producer Michelle told E! News in June 2023. “It’s hard to say, but we’re hoping for a season 3, so if people show up for season 2, Freeform will have no choice.”

When Did ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Cruel Summer premiered in June 2023, and was first confirmed only months after the first season aired in June 2021.

“Renewing ‘Cruel Summer’ for a season 2 was an easy decision,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement at the time. “It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history, and the audience response has been overwhelming. [Producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple], and Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job pushing the boundaries in terms of genre and storytelling, and it’s incredible to see how it’s hit the cultural zeitgeist in such a significant way. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

