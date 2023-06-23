New Mystery? 'Cruel Summer' Season 3 Details? New Cast, Plot and More

More mysteries? Cruel Summer became a fan-favorite series following its premiere in April 2021. More than two years later, the show returned for a second season with an entirely new cast and storyline. But, will there be a third season?

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Will There Be a ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 3?

Freeform has yet to renew the show for a third season.

“A lot has to do with the time period, if we’re going back into the early ’90s or later into the 2000s, because we do like the show to speak to what was happening at the time,” executive producer Michelle Purple told E! News in June 2023. “It’s hard to say, but we’re hoping for a season 3, so if people show up for season 2, Freeform will have no choice.”

Who Would Star in a ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 3?

Since there’s been no renewal announcement just yet, it’s unclear who would star in an upcoming batch of episodes. However, the show has become an anthology, so a new cast of characters would be on the horizon.

“We love working with these amazing young actors,” executive producer Jessica Biel gushed to TV Insider in June 2023, when discussing season 2 specifically. “We love putting them in these risky situations … real adult kind of situations. And the nostalgia of the ’90s makes everything fun!”

Every season of the show takes place over three consecutive timelines, which Michelle explained gives the stars “the opportunity to play three different roles” in one series.

“It’s the same character, but really three different parts of that character,” she added to TV Insider. “There’s not many opportunities to do that, I would assume, for actresses to sink their teeth into stuff like that.”

What Would a ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 3 Be About?

Following the pattern of the other two seasons, a possible third would, most likely, follow the story of a major mystery that disrupts the serenity of a small town.

When Would a ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 3 Premiere?

If the possible third season follows the pattern of the two before it, the series would continue to be a summer show through and through.

