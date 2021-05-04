Freeform’s thriller series Cruel Summer is keeping fans on the edge of their seats, but viewers want to know if there’s more to come once this season comes to an end.

The show, which premiered in April 2021, stars Olivia Holt, Froy Gutierrez, Chiara Aurelia, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Michael Landes, Brooklyn Sudano and more. “Taking place over three summers in the ‘90s when a popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America,” the synopsis of the premiere episode read prior to its release.

“It really shines a light on the complex part of being a teenager and trying to figure out who you are and the midst of a million things that are going on,” Olivia said of the series during the Television Critics Association panel in February 2021, per Deadline. Aside from the mystery aspect, Cruel Summer showcases every aspect of being a teenager, including both friend and boy drama.

“Something that really drew me in was the female representation of the two female leads to the female creatives behind this project,” Olivia said during an April 2021 interview with TV Guide. “I definitely think that we need more of that. I know that when I was a kid I didn’t really see a lot of that on screen. I’m very grateful to be a part of this.”

As the story continues to get pieced together and more episodes premiere, the question of whether or not Freeform watchers can expect more from these characters in the future is still up in the air. Despite the lingering questions, one thing’s for sure, fans are loving the series. Following its premiere episode, Deadline reported that Cruel Summer was the network’s biggest multi-platform premiere in its history. With the show’s continued success, there’s hope that there will be more mysteries coming from the fictional Skylin, Texas, but only time will tell!

What would a season 2 bring? Well, it all depends on how season 1 ends. If the end of each episode is any indication about what’s to come from the season finale, then fans better hold on because a major cliffhanger might be in the works. Or, who knows, every question we have so far could be answered.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Cruel Summer season 2 so far.

