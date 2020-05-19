Former Disney Channel starlet Olivia Holt is about to star in a brand new Freeform show! Previously titled Last Summer, the upcoming series, which is now called Cruel Summer, is set to be a thriller drama that fans won’t want to miss.

According to Deadline, the 22-year-old actress is set to star as Kate, “the embodiment of teenage perfection whose life is one to be envied until she mysteriously disappears.” In the show’s pilot, this role was played by Mika Abdalla, but after the full show was picked up by the network, Olivia took over. The blonde beauty will also star alongside Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. But that’s not all! The entire series will be produced by Hollywood legend Jessica Biel!

After the news hit the web, Olivia took to Instagram and announce the new role on Instagram.

“Gasp! Beaming with happiness and insanely grateful to join this incredible team of brilliant humans,” she captioned the post. :Wow wow wow! Also ’90s baby [LET’S GO].”

Set to take place across three summers from 1993 to 1995, the unconventional thriller is set in Texas and tells the story of what happens after “a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette (played by Chiara), goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America,” the publication also reported. Each episode of the first season will be told from either Kate or Jeanette’s point of view.

From the sound of it, this is going to be pretty intense!

As fans know, Cruel Summer won’t be the first time that Olivia appeared on a Freeform series. In 2018 and 2019, the Kickin’ It alum starred in Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, which lasted for two seasons on the network until it was canceled in October 2019.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.