You guys aren’t going to believe this, but it’s officially been nine years since the TV show Shake It Up premiered. Yep, the Disney Channel series aired its first episode on November 7, 2010, and fans are pretty shook over how fast time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Bella Thorne and Zendaya on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Even the stars have nothing but amazing things to say about their time on the show!

“The thing is, I am [a Disney kid]. And to a degree, I am grateful for that,” Zendaya told Variety in January 2021. “That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience. It’s just kind of been this slow progression, and I am happy that it’s all been to prove it to myself and not to anybody else, you know? I embrace it a little bit. It’s part of my heritage to a degree.”

She added, “Before Euphoria, technically I was still on Disney Channel … I’ve always felt that I could bring things to the table: that I could be creative and free to try things, and put out bad ideas. Because of the Disney kid thing, I get scared of that kind of thing.”

Thanks to the show, both she and Bella have major careers! They’ve both gone on to nab major movie roles, awards and even music careers.

“Disney gave me the biggest break in my life. They opened so many doors for me that I will always be thankful for,” Bella said during a November 2013 interview with TV Guide. “I’m open to guest star and film work, but I think they’ve got it covered with the new incredible talent coming up on the channel. I will be keeping an eye on the great new shows coming out!”

Aside from Bella and Zendaya, there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the three seasons of Shake It Up. Yep, well-known names, including Ben Savage, Anneliese Van Der Pol, Kira Kosarin, Garrett Clayton, Cameron Boyce, Olivia Holt and Emily Skinner, among others, made appearances on the show. Some even appeared in an episode before making a name for themselves elsewhere!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Shake It Up.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.