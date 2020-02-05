This may be hard to believe, but Wednesday, February 5 is Davis Cleveland‘s 18th birthday. He was only eight when he starred in Shake It Up, which means it’s been more than nine years since the show premiered on Disney Channel! Yep, the series aired its first episode on November 7, 2010, and everyone is pretty shook over how fast time has flown by.

The fan-favorite show, which also starred Bella Thorne and Zendaya, lasted for a total of three seasons, ending on November 10, 2013. It followed the story of CeCe Jones (Bella) and Rocky Blue (Zendaya). The friendship duo starred as background dancers on a local television show called Shake It Up Chicago, and of course, they got into some crazy antics both on set and off.

But what have the cast members been up to since the show ended? Well, some of the stars continued to act and went on to land a ton of major roles, while others disappeared from Hollywood altogether! But either way, they’ve all certainly grown a lot over the years. Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Shake It Up is up to these days.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.