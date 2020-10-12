Ever since she stepped into the Disney Channel spotlight, fans have wondered if Bella Thorne is single. Currently, the actress is taken by Benjamin Mascolo, who posted a sweet Instagram post showing his love for Bella on October 8.

“I love you so [f–kin’] much,” he wrote, celebrating her 23rd birthday. She responded with a comment that read, “I love you so much.”

Bella was first spotted kissing the singer in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in June 2019, and since then, they’ve been pretty much couple goals.

“It’s hard to find words to say how much I love you and how grateful I am for sharing our lives together. You are the most supportive and kind and generous and amazing girlfriend I could ever ask for. You make me believe in myself and feel unique. I’m always going to do my best and do all that’s in my power to make sure I give back to you all the love you deserve. You are so special and I’m looking forward to witnessing what the future has ready for you in the [following] years,” Benjamin wrote on Instagram at the time. “So many amazing projects ready to be done for the world to see how talented you are and I’m always going to be there to help you and support you. I love you.”

In 2020, the two stars were forced apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, so when they were able to see each other again after five months, they had one of the sweetest reunions ever.

“After five months reunited and it feels so good,” Bella wrote, alongside some adorable pictures of her and Benjamin cuddling up.

But don’t worry, there’s no bad blood between Benjamin and any of Bella’s exes! He was spotted planting a kiss on Tyler Posey‘s mouth and posing with Gregg Sulkin during Bella’s birthday bash!

What went down between Bella and her exes? J-14 investigated and broke down all of Bella’s relationships from beginning to end. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.