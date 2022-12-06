Making headlines for her love life! Bella Thorne appears to be off the market following her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo. The Disney Channel star and former longtime love announced their plans to get married in March 2021. However, the now-exes announced their split more than a year later, in June 2022. Since then, it looks like the Shake It Up alum has moved on with a new beau.

Romance rumors between Bella and Mark Emms started swirling in September 2022. At the time, People confirmed that the actress and producer were more than friends, after photos of them kissing on a boat went viral. “It’s new, and they’re having fun. They’ve been dating for about a month,” a source told the publication.

Keep reading for details on Bella’s love life, including her new relationship.

Is Bella Thorne Single?

It appears that the Florida native might be off the market. She and Mark further fueled romance rumors in December 2022 when they were photographed packing on the PDA in Miami. Photos showed the two sharing multiple kisses on the beach and holding hands as they walked.

Bella has yet to speak publicly about her new romance.

Why Did Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo Split?

It’s unclear what really went down between them. However, Benjamin did share a sweet tribute following their relationship, but didn’t mention Bella by name.

“A little more than three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since,” the Italian star shared, in part. “Only God know how many hearts I’ve broken and how many people I’ve hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should do better, and of that I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes – but I know now it was all part of a bigger plan that guided to where I am today.”

What Did Bella Thorne Say About Benjamin Mascolo?

While she’s kept quiet about their breakup, Bella did tell J-14 exclusively in November 2022 that she was able to draw from their real-life romance when filming movies Time Is Up and Game of Love alongside her ex.

“Ben and I were together,” the actress explained at the time. “I think that, yeah, that was enough to draw from since we were currently dating at the time. But yeah, Vivien was a really different character for me. I’m not sure that I always play a lot of, maybe, good girls. She definitely was until she wasn’t.”

