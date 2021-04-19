Cue the wedding bells, because Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are gearing up to tie the knot!

In March 2021, the Italian musician announced the pair’s engagement with an Instagram post. “She said YES,” Benjamin captioned a series of photos that showed off the former Disney Channel star’s engagement ring. Days later, Bella uploaded her own pictures from the magical moment.

“You would have said yes too,” the Shake It Up alum captioned her social media post, which included a snap of the moment Benjamin got down on one knee.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in April 2019, made things Instagram official in June of that same year and have been together ever since. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bella and Benjamin were forced to separate due to travel restrictions, but they reunited in July 2020 after five months apart. It was reported in October 2020 that the duo would be taking their relationship to the next level by starring in a movie together. Titled Time Is Up, the upcoming flick is set to follow two high school seniors, Vivien (played by Bella) and Roy (played by Benjamin), “who at first glance appear to have starkly different personalities,” per Deadline.

As it turned out, Benjamin actually proposed while they were working on the movie together!

“He did it on our movie that we did together, which is his first time ever acting, and my first time working with someone that I’ve dated,” Bella told Variety in April 2021. “It’s just such a big first for us, especially for our relationship, to see how we can actually really work together on set, all day long, talking about the stuff, going through these scenes, going through hard scenes. It was such a great testament to our relationship to really just see how easy it is for us to mentally give and take from one another and get on the same page. Then, when we were doing reshoots in Spain, he asked me on set. It was very, very cute. It was so sweet.”

In a separate interview with Elite Daily, Bella also explained that her current relationship is unlike anything anything she’s ever felt before.

“I’ve never felt like this in my life,” the songstress shared. “I also think that when you find a partner that deals with you well … that seems like a negative connotation but in relationships everyone has their thing, everyone has their good and bad. With Ben, he always finds a way to really comfort me, and to find a way to make my emotions valid.”

