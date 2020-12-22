So much drama! Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau may have announced their split in February 2019, but the two haven’t stopped throwing shade at each other since.

The pair kicked off their relationship during the Life Is Beautiful music festival in September 2017, and from that point on, they were pretty much inseparable. In fact, the YouTube star even told fans in a January 2019 vlog that when she met the former Disney Channel star, it was “very much instant love.” But one month later, Bella confirmed that she and Tana decided to go their separate ways in a Twitter message to fans.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” the Shake it Up alum posted at the time. Tana added, “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever.”

After their whirlwind romance, both Tana and Bella moved on quickly. They both ensured fans in 2019 that there was no “negativity” between them, but since then, the two have shaded each other online numerous times. In December 2020, Bella released a song called “Stupid F–king Bitch,” which fans have speculated is about Tana. The influencer hit back at her ex in a series of tweets following the song’s release. Talk about messy!

J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and break down Bella and Tana’s relationship from the start, including the drama following their split. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline!

