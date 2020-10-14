TikTok star Josh Richards is telling it all! The former Sway House member gave fans the inside scoop into his life during a brand new podcast called “BFFs” launched on Tuesday, October 13, alongside Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“STARTED A PODCAST WITH THE NEW BFF!” Josh captioned his Instagram post promoting the first episode.

Josh first stepped onto the social media scene after joining TikTok’s Sway House alongside Blake Gray, Noah Beck, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, Quinton Griggs, Griffin Johnson and Jaden Hossler. Now, the influencer explained, he “started with the TikTok thing, moved into YouTube” and is now doing “a lot of the entrepreneurial side.”

When it came to discussing how they first met, Josh and Dave recalled an Instagram Live they did in July following fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson‘s feud with Josh because of his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett. Since then, the pair has been in contact in Los Angeles and decided to start a podcast, and they didn’t hold back. Scroll through our gallery for the biggest takeaways from the “BFFs” podcast.

