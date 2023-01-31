Is Josh Richards single? The TikTok star’s public relationship with Nessa Barrett back in 2020 was everywhere on the Internet at the time, but has he since moved on following their split? Keep reading for details inside Josh’s love life.

Is Josh Richards Single?

It appears that Josh is currently single, looking at his social media. His last public relationship was with Nessa, and the pair were on-and-off throughout 2020 and 2021.

When it came to sharing their relationship online, he explained in a March 2021 interview on the Zach Sang Show that it’s something he doesn’t like to think about. “I don’t want … to make that the relationship, making it transactional,” he explained. “It just wrecks the beauty of it … Sometimes I just have videos that we’ll film together that won’t get posted.”

Is Josh Richards Dating Nessa Barrett?

Before breaking up in June 2020, Nessa and Josh celebrated their six-month anniversary in April 2020, which revealed that they actually started dating in November 2019. When Josh and Nessa shared a video months later announcing their split, TikTok fans of the couple were heartbroken.

“There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn’t best to be together,” Josh said in their breakup video. “We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was.”

He confirmed during an episode of the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast that he and Nessa were officially “broken up” following some TikTok drama that went down. “We are not together,” Josh admitted in April 2021. “I think me and Ness are, pretty much, 100 percent, for sure, never going to be together again. We’re definitely friends.”

For her part, Nessa reflected on her and Josh’s “very serious relationship” during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It was too serious for how young we were,” she shared. “He was a part of Sway at the time, too. I mean, those boys, they were blowing up. That was their prime when we started dating.”

The “La Di Die” singer continued, “It’s hard to resist some things, and I wouldn’t say that this is the truth but how I felt at the time was that a lot of the good parts of our relationship were simply for views and content. … It got really hard for me to process because I fall for people heavy, and I get very attached. So, seeing things a certain way … I couldn’t understand.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.