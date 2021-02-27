So what’s the deal between Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett? The TikTok stars rank high on the list of internet power couples, but they’ve never officially confirmed their relationship status following their 2020 split!

Fans of the internet stars started speculating that they were more than friends when they were seen spending a lot of time together and sharing their outings via social media. When they celebrated their six-month anniversary in April 2020, it was revealed that they actually started dating in November 2019. When Josh and Nessa shared a video months later announcing their split, TikTok fans were heartbroken.

“There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn’t best to be together,” Josh said in their June 2020 breakup video. “We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren’t ready for as serious as it was.”

Nearly a month after announcing their breakup, the pair were filming TikToks together sparking reconciliation rumors. At the time they denied getting back together, but they’ve been spotted cozying up multiple times since then. In fact, Nessa’s even made a guest appearance on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast alongside Josh more than once!

So, what’s really going down between these two and where do they stand now? Scroll through our gallery for a complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.