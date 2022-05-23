No more drama? Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett have sparked reconciliation rumors following their 2021 split and the drama that followed. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett Back Together?

Neither has confirmed their current relationship status. In March 2021, Josh announced their split and Nessa swiftly moved on with her ex’s former BFF, Jaden Hossler. However, in May 2022, Nessa and Josh were spotted on a walk in L.A. together after the songstress and Jaden confirmed their breakup.

“It was talking about where everything went wrong, to get closure,” Josh admitted about their walk during a May 2022 episode of Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast. When asked if they were going to get back together, Josh added, “I don’t think I’ve thought of that, even, so. … I don’t think we’re going to get back together.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, he added, “I don’t know if we’re friends yet. I think it was just more of a good talk to get some closure and put s–t in the past.”

What Happened Between Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett?

Josh and Nessa went public with their past romance in January 2020. They briefly split in June of that same year but eventually got back together. Following their 2021 split, Nessa moved on with Jaden, which caused tons of drama online. “I’m moving on from it. They’re moving their way,” Josh said on the “BFFs” podcast in April 2021 after his ex and best friend started dating. “I wish the best. That’s that.”

After more than a year together, Jaden and Nessa confirmed their split in a joint social media statement.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health,” they shared in May 2022. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Later that same month, the Josh and Nessa reconciliation rumors started swirling. However, no real answers have been given as to the status of their relationship.

