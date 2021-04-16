TikTok’s newest couple? Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett sparked romance rumors after releasing their song “La Di Die” in February 2021, and the pair have been cozying up ever since.

Nearly a month after dropping their song, the internet stars made headlines after Jaden’s ex, Mads Lewis, uploaded a since-deleted TikTok video in March 2021, which appeared to claim that Nessa had stolen the “Angels & Demons” singer from her. At the time, the duo stayed pretty quiet about what was going down between them. Once Mads’ video went viral, fellow TikTok star Josh Richards (who dated Nessa for nearly a year) spoke out about the entire situation during an episode of the “BFFs” podcast and said his best friend Jaden “wouldn’t do anything” with Nessa.

The “Pain” songstress, for her part, didn’t explicitly acknowledge the situation, but she shared a cryptic tweet after Mads’ TikTok went viral.

“I have been through so much recently. I’ve broken down completely [two] weeks ago and have nearly done something that is irreversible,” she wrote. “I got up and decided to release all of the negatives in my life. I’m not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies.”

Days later, Jaden and Nessa were spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles. When asked about their relationship status, the former Sway House member talked with Hollywood Fix and said he didn’t “know anything about that.”

“We’re just trying to enjoy ourselves. Really trying to be happy,” he explained. “Honestly, we feel like we handled this whole thing respectfully and privately … Honestly, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I just wish the best for everybody.”

Then, another video of the two cozying up was shared to the TikTok Room Instagram account. In the short clip, Nessa can be seen hugging Jaden from behind. He appeared to kiss her on the head. Other Instagram Stories reposted to the same Instagram account seem to show that the budding musicians have also gotten two matching tattoos, a “3” and an angel.

Although they’ve yet to publicly put a label on their rumored romance, Jaden did address the entire situation in an April 2021 Instagram Live. “I was just trying to do the right thing. I thought we talked about it. But ultimately, dude, if anything, it’s no one’s fault except mine,” he said. “Y’all are right. At the end of the day, obviously, I’m the one that ended up hurting a bunch of different people because of my actions.”

