TikTok star Jaden Hossler is taking over the music industry one song at a time! The Sway House member took his social media career to the next level by working with some musical legends and creating a ton of catchy bops.

Releasing singles under the name JXDN, the singer and songwriter has opened up about his past struggles with some extremely meaningful songs. In August 2020, Jaden celebrated the release of “Pray,” and explained to Radio.com that it was “without a doubt the realest and most prominent song” that he’s ever released.

“I had a big moment in my life where I stopped worrying about the things I was really doing, per se, and really my heart behind everything. Now my heart sits in a place where I just love people,” Jaden said at the time, explaining what he wants fans to take from his music. “It’s important for us to be there for people, one-on-one or with a group, or in my case with millions of people watching my stuff. I just want people to understand that everyone goes through it, and we need to stop isolating people because either they’re struggling or they don’t know what to do. That’s not how you go about it. We’ve got to love people to change.”

With his debut album on the way, Jaden has already worked with some of the greats — including famed Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, among others — and he has no plans to slow down soon! Get ready for Jaden’s impending music industry takeover by scrolling through our gallery and getting to know the influencer-turned-musician.

