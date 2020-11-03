Things are heating up! Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are finally official, according to E! News. An insider told the publication that the pair had “undeniable” chemistry and “are super into each other.”

“Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about month now and are officially dating,” the source revealed on November 2. “It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry.”

This relationship confirmation comes days after Noah and Stassie were spotted holding hands while leaving a Halloween party together in what appeared to be matching costumes. The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2020. Since then, things have started to heat up between the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor and Kylie Jenner‘s BFF. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star approves of this relationship!

“It’s an easy relationship and all of her friends love him,” the E! News source added. “Kylie thinks they are cute together.”

Although neither of them have commented on the nature of their relationship, things seem to be getting serious. To celebrate their whirlwind relationship, J-14 decided to break down the entire thing from the beginning. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Noah and Stassie’s relationship.

