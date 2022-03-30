Lana Condor is saying bye to all the boys she’s ever loved before and saying “yes” to fiancé Anthony De La Torre!

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world,” said the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress on her Instagram announcement of her engagement with Anthony in January 2022.

Since the news of the couple’s engagement hit, the actress shared that she has been wedding planning while also maintaining her chill. “Growing up, I knew I always wanted to get married and have a beautiful wedding, but I wasn’t like Pinterest-ing or figuring out every detail,” Condor told People Magazine. “Anthony and I are both pretty go with the flow. So as we plan, we’re just going with what we feel in the moment.”

“I’m going to drink a lot of water,” she said of her beauty prep for the big day. “I actually carry around a gallon with me when I work because I really genuinely think that drinking water helps my skin not dull. I’m also going to use my gua sha [face massage tool]. I’m definitely going to do masks because the morning of, I want to be as relaxed as possible.”

She also told the outlet that her wedding day hair look will be half-up, half-down. Oh, and that she must have the best wedding food ever, “all of my favorites,” she said.

“I’m [also] really looking forward to my dad walking me down the aisle. I’m already crying about that.”

Since the Moonshot actress’ Instagram post announcing her engagement, the couple have received their fair share of celebrity congratulations. Lana’s To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before costar Noah Centineo shared his excitement in the comments of the post with a simple, “OH MY GOD,” and then a separate, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

Other celebrities that shared their congrats in the comments were Joey King, Laura Morano and Rachel Zegler.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Lana and Anthony’s wedding so far.

