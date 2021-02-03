Longtime lovers! Lana Condor and boyfriend Anthony De La Torre have been together since 2015, and their relationship is nothing short of romantic.

The first time the couple met, they both knew there was something special between them. “His pickup line was just, ‘Hey, I’m Anthony. I thought I’d make a friend,’” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress told Us Weekly in January 2019.

As the story goes, Lana and Anthony were both at the same party when he approached her. They talked for a while before parting ways. Thankfully, the actress didn’t leave the party until getting his number. Lana told Cosmopolitan in February 2019 that the moment they met was “like a ­Taylor Swift song.”

Despite being “shipped” with her TATBILB costar Noah Centineo by fans of the Netflix film series, Lana and Anthony are still going strong. When they’re not packing on the PDA via social media, the couple makes music together and, of course, they’ve released some pretty meaningful love songs!

