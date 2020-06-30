It’s no secret that Lana Condor and Noah Centineo love giving back, but did you know that philanthropy totally “bonded” them as friends? Yep, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before stars got real about their decision to give fans a first look at To All The Boys 3: Always and Forever, Lara Jean for a good cause, and how being passionate about certain charities helped to strengthen their friendship.

For those who missed it, the former costars recently announced that on Tuesday, June 30, they’ll be working alongside Noah’s new organization, Favored Nations, to help ”fight against racial injustice and inequality in our country” by sharing scenes from the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before films. The pair will also be sharing “important messages from activists and artists from the Black community.”

“Like a lot of people were just asking ourselves, like, how can we do our part to help. For me, I felt like I was coming from a place of ignorance and a lot of it was just [wondering], ‘What can I do to help?'” Noah told ET. “Lana and I have always been, I think, bonded by the fact that, yeah we’re actors, but we also [care]. Lana has a charity as well that she represents.”

She added, “I have a scholarship with The Asia Foundation that puts Vietnamese girls through four years of high school education. Noah and I have always been close but we really bonded over, like, ‘Whoa, I’m doing this thing for my girls that I love and Noah is doing this amazing thing with Favored Nations,’ and it’s a passion that we both have and we kind of really bonded over that.”

With their upcoming charitable initiative, Lana told fans that they wanted to “learn more about systemic racism and how we can create change” and have a goal to get 5,000 fans to make donations. All of the funds will be allocated to Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and more.

“It’s been such a pleasure and honor for me to even just be a small part of this with [Noah],” Lana told her bestie. “I’m so proud of you, Noah, and I’m so proud of the platform that you’re wielding for good. I think it’s so amazing… It’s been such an awesome pleasure to be able to work on this together.”

