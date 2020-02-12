It’s safe to say that Lana Condor may be one of the luckiest girls on the planet. Why? Well, she got to lock lips with Noah Centineo AND Jordan Fisher while on set of To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You! Wow, talk about a dream come true.

But wait, is anyone else wondering who was a better kisser out of the two stars?! Not to worry because the actress just sat down with Style Caster to talk about the new flick, and she spilled all the tea on what it was really like to smooch the two swoon-worthy actors on a daily basis.

“I’ve kissed Noah more because he does play Lara Jean’s boyfriend. But Jordan has, like, these big, beautiful lips,” the 22-year-old gushed when the outlet asked her who she thought was a better kisser. “I don’t know! These are hard questions! It’s kind of what are you feeling that day.”

In the end, though, Lana chose Noah because she’s “more familiar” with his lips.

For those who missed it, the first movie hit screens back in August 2018 and it was all about a girl named Lara Jean Covey who, after her secret love letters got mailed out by accident, had to pretend to date a guy named Peter Kavinsky in an attempt to hide the fact that she was really in love with her sister’s ex-boyfriend! Lara and Peter ended up falling for each other, and everyone was pretty obsessed with their magical love story. But in the highly anticipated sequel, which premiered on Netflix on February 12, 2020, a childhood crush named John Ambrose returned to town and stirred up a lot of trouble. Lana was forced to choose between her new love, Peter and her old love, John, in one of the most epic love triangles in history.

The outlet also asked the brunette beauty who forgot their lines the most out of her two costars, and she picked Noah! She also chose the 23-year-old Fosters actor as the person who made her break character most often during filming.

“Not on purpose, I’m just so charmed by him,” she explained. “He has these mannerisms that I can’t help but find funny or charming.”

Although the Deadly Class star said that both stars were pretty punctual and that she had never seen either of them show up late, she admitted that Noah would most likely be the one late to set. As for who has the messiest trailer, Noah won that award too!

“He has more stuff, he loves his candles, he just has more things,” Lana explained. “Jordan is so, so neat.”

The actress also revealed that Jordan is most like his character IRL.

“Jordan is just so charming and talented and friendly and kind and personable, and I think that is pretty much sums up John Ambrose in a nut shell,” she dished. “Noah is way more sensitive and reserved and quiet than Peter.”

Wondering who would write a better love letter out of the two cuties?

“Noah is very intelligent and he has a lot of feelings, so I think he would write a very good, in-depth, bore out his heart love letter,” Lana told the outlet. “But I also think Jordan has a very vast vocabulary. He knows big, big, big words. His letter would get an A in a literature class. I think both of them, it just depends what you want.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.