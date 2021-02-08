Before they were cast as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor had a pretty awkward first meeting!

“What I like to do with my auditions is, I like to run lines before the actual chemistry reading and before the actual audition with other people in the room, because I feel like it’s a good way to break the ice,” Noah explained during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I see Lana at the chemistry reading and I didn’t realize that she had booked the role … I thought she was also there chemistry reading as one of three girls, like I was one of three guys. And I was like, ‘Hey do you maybe wanna run lines?’ and she was like ‘Nah, I’m OK.'”

Almost four years and three movies later, their initial encounter is long forgotten as the pair has become total besties. Following the first film’s premiere in August 2018, both stars shared behind-the-scenes photos from set, gushed about each other in interviews and posted adorable pictures together. In fact, fans even thought they were dating in real life! Of course, now everyone knows they’re nothing more than besties.

To celebrate the bittersweet end of the To All the Boys movies, let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive Noah and Lana’s friendship from the start! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.