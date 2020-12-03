For five seasons, The Fosters fans watched as married couple Stef and Lena Adams Foster raised a blended family in San Diego made up of five children — four adopted and one biological.

Starring Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez and Jake T. Austin (before he was replaced by Noah Centineo), the fan-favorite series premiered on June 3, 2013, and aired 104 episodes on Freeform before coming to an end on June 6, 2018.

Shortly after its series finale, The Fosters spawned a spinoff titled Good Trouble, in which Maia and Cierra reprised their respective roles and moved to Los Angeles. Although the show introduced a whole new cast of characters, fans of the OG series are often treated to epic Adams Foster family reunions with updates on their favorite characters.

It’s safe to say Maia and Cierra are killing it with their own series, but what about the rest of the cast? Scroll through our gallery to see what the Fosters stars are up to now!

