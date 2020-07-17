It’s been over two years since The Fosters came to its bittersweet end, but don’t worry, fans, because the cast is still super close! That’s right, the Freeform stars — Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci and Noah Centineo — teamed up for a seriously epic virtual reunion on Thursday, July 16. Yep, they did a live table read of the show’s first-ever episode, and took fans on a total walk down memory lane!

Not only did they give viewers a total live performance of the pilot, but their live-streamed video chat raised some money for a good cause, too. The actors teamed up with The Actors Fund organization, which has been helping raise money for artists in need during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the main cast, Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, David Sullivan, Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton., Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell and Ashley Argota — who all appeared on the show — also made some special appearances during the livestream as well. Get this, you guys — the reunion was also the first time Noah ever read the show’s pilot episode since he actually stepped into the shoes of Jesus Adams Foster during the show’s third season. So yeah, it’s safe to say this was seriously a dream come true!

After the livestream concluded, Cierra took to her Instagram Stories and thanked fans for tuning in with a sweet message.

“It was really cool coming together and being reunited for a really good cause,” the gushed. “I love watching the pilot episode, every once in a blue moon, so to see it come back to life in a different way seven or eight years later was super cool. We’ve all grown up so much on the show so much and with you. So, it gave me such warm and fuzzy feelings.”

Honestly, Cierra, we loved watching the pilot episode too!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.