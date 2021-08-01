Having a sister is a built-in best friend, and so many celebrities have been sibling goals both on and off screen!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are both models but there’s no sibling rivalry between them. In fact, they’re two of the most supportive sister duos in Hollywood.

“I have watched the show every single year as a kid, so last year was so special to be able to do it. This year, joining me is my little sister!” Gigi said during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show broadcast. “I am so proud of [Bella] for getting this show because she worked so hard. For us to be able to do it together, and be the first sisters in the show, we’re really, really honored.”

The Tommy Hilfiger designer continued at the time, adding, “It’s amazing to be able to experience all this and to be so excited for each other. She’s my best friend and it’s so crazy to be here together.”

Bella also spoke about walking the same runway as her sister. “This is us happy,” she explained. “We’re a really emotional family.”

While chatting with Harper’s Bazaar in July 2021, Gigi explained that in her family, she’s the “brain” and Bella is the “heart.”

“This is not to say that I don’t have a heart or Bella doesn’t have a brain, but when dealing with family stuff and world issues, my mom calls me the brain and Bella the heart,” she explained. “My brother [Anwar Hadid] is half and half. Whatever the family dinner-table discussion is, Bella will be very emotional and compassionate, and I’m sitting there pulling up charts and infographics, speaking very calmly.”

Aside from real-life celebrity sisters like Gigi and Bella, actresses Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez portray the fictional sibling duo of Callie and Mariana Adams Foster. Originally from The Fosters, the duo star in their own spinoff series, Good Trouble, with heartfelt sister storylines.

“I feel like we kind of have the same relationship as Callie and Mariana — like, we could not be more different, but we work together so well,” Cierra told Access in January 2019. Maia added, “We’re looking at scripts and going, ‘Oh, I think we had this conversation last week.'”

