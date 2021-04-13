The Tall Girl sequel is coming! Netflix’s fan-favorite flick is officially getting a second film, and the cast has headed back to set.

Released in September 2019, the movie — starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Eisner, Griffin Gluck and Anjelika Washington — followed the story of six-foot-one Jodi, whose always been the tallest girl in school. “After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig, a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who’s even taller than she is,” according to the streaming service’s official description. “Jodi’s new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends, as well as her beauty queen sister Harper, Jodi comes to realize that she’s far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe.”

Now, the tall girl fans fell in love with is headed back to Netflix. Although details about the new movie have been kept under wraps so far, Ava took to Instagram in April 2021 and announced that the sequel was officially in the works.

“SOOOO excited to finally announce that we are currently in production for TALL GIRL 2!” the model-turned-actress wrote alongside a video of the entire cast. “So incredibly grateful. Let’s do this thaaangg.”

Prior to the official sequel announcement, Ava chatted with Elite Daily in October 2019 about the possibility of returning for a second film. At the time, she confirmed that there was “talk” about another movie.

“I’m excited to see, hopefully, Jodi’s senior year and to see what happens there, but I really don’t know,” she said. “There’s talk, but I really don’t know, we’ll see.”

Aside from just being a film series about a tall girl, the movies also have a pretty meaningful message, according to the star. “My generation needs this movie to know that they can love themselves, and that the things people say don’t define them,” Ava told Teen Vogue in September 2019. “We might not like these things [about ourselves], but they are what make us different and special.”

Other than the original stars — a lot of which have yet to share their excitement about returning to the film’s set — new cast members have already joined Tall Girl 2! Wondering what you can expect once the movie officially premieres? Scroll through our gallery for all the details, including cast, plot, release date and more.

