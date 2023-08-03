She’s an East Coast baby! Sabrina Carpenter made her Hollywood debut in 2011 with a role on Law and Order: SVU, but has since become a television and music sensation. No matter how famous she gets, the actress is still a hometown girl at heart.

Keep reading for details on Sabrina’s hometown, where she’s from and more.

Where Is Sabrina Carpenter From?

The former Disney Channel star was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. But she grew up in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, where she was homeschooled. When she was 13 years old, Sabrina made the trek from the East Coast to Los Angeles.

“I was a child,” Sabrina recalled to i-D Magazine in March 2023, revealing that she signed her first record deal at 14. “I didn’t even know what I was doing.”

That being said, she make a point to return to her hometown when she can. In July 2015, Sabrina gushed to Lehigh Valley Live about playing show in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t usually get to play near my hometown so it’s nice when I get the opportunity to,” the actress shared at the time. “It is exciting to get to go back and play in front of a hometown crowd and to show people how hard work can lead anyone to success.”

Where Did Sabrina Carpenter Grow Up?

With her departure from Pennsylvania to California, it’s safe to say that Sabrina grew up in both places, especially because she was cast on Girl Meets World at such a young age.

“It was such a beautiful experience, I wouldn’t have changed it,” Sabrina shared during a June 2019 interview with Marie Claire. “But I was just about to turn 18, and I was really excited about moving on to the next thing.”

Despite growing up in the public eye, Sabrina likes to keep her hometown roots close to home.

“Every choice you make influences who you are and my upbringing always shows up in my music,” she shared in the same Lehigh Valley Live interview.

Now, she’s definitely a California girl — except, that is, when she’s on tour for her music. However, when leaving the East Coast, Sabrina did share the one thing she misses the most.

“Probably Wawa. Dunkin’ Donuts. Because everybody, they don’t know what Wawa is in California,” she joked while chatting with the Burlington County Times in September 2014. “They think it’s a baby’s water bottle.”

