She’s moved on from her role as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World, but Sabrina Carpenter is still killing it! Following her Disney Channel days, the actress has gone on to star in some seriously major movies and continue her music career.

“It was such a beautiful experience, I wouldn’t have changed it,” the actress told Marie Claire in June 2019 of her Girl Meets World experience. “But I was just about to turn 18, and I was really excited about moving on to the next thing.”

As she’s transitioned into adulthood, the “Skin” songstress has started to take more mature roles, but there’s always room for her to reflect on her Disney days.

“I learned so much from doing that show. Those were my stepping stone years, literally, like, my middle school and high school years of life, so I learned so much from the people that I was working with who had a lot more experience than I did,” she recalled to Clevver News in August 2020. “I learned a lot about getting in my body, as far as acting and feeling comfortable with myself in front of a camera, which I still don’t all the time but I definitely think it helped. I created relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Other than her acting projects and musical moments, Sabrina has started to produce her own films.

“The passion for producing has always been there,” she told Forbes in May 2021. “I realized — film, TV, stories — a lot of people are looking to those things to bring them light and any sense of hope or joy.”

After reading scripts that “felt very contrived and a little boxed in” to the female experience, Sabrina decided to take matters into her own hands. She added, “I would love to just be able to create what I’m feeling and what I know so many people are feeling, and hopefully someone in this world can watch that and feel inspired, and feel a little less alone in their own circle.”

To start her production journey, Sabrina has been hard at work on Alice — a reimagined version of Alice in Wonderland. “My hopes are to bring to life a version of the story no one has ever seen before,” she teased to Flaunt magazine in June 2021.

