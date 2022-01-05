Making a name for herself! Sabrina Carpenter got her start on Disney Channel, but she’s since become a multi-hyphenate in Hollywood.

Before nabbing her fan-favorite role as Maya Hart on Girl Meets World, the Pennsylvania native played Princess Vivian in the animated series Sofia the First and had a few guest-starring roles. But once the Boy Meets World spinoff premiered in 2014, Sabrina became a star.

“It’s funny because, in the moment, that was my world and that was my everything, and I was so proud to be a part of it and everything that it stood for,” she told Teen Vogue in August 2020 of Girl Meets World. “I definitely would have done some things different had I been doing it now. But I think the beauty of the show was that we really were at the age that we were playing and we were coming into ourselves as we were playing characters that were coming into themselves.”

After the show came to an end in 2017, Sabrina continued her acting career. Over the years, she’s starred in movies like The Hate U Give, Tall Girl, Work It and Clouds, among others. In October 2020 it was announced that she would be starring in and producing a live-action version of Alice in Wonderland, which is set to be titled Alice.

“My hopes are to bring to life a version of the story no one has ever seen before,” Sabrina explained during a June 2021 interview with Flaunt magazine. “Telling the story through the music is pivotal. I want to bring people in with a dynamic vision. Cinematography is a huge thing for me, and I love when things are shot abstractly. Because that story is so whimsical and otherworldly, I want to make it feel real and grounded and about real people, while also outside of your imagination.”

Other than her acting career, Sabrina has been focused on music. She’s released four records — Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II — throughout her time in the spotlight. Sabrina has a fifth album on the way.

“This was finally the album where I got to just have fun and f–k around and not take everything so seriously, because it wasn’t like, you gotta go in the studio and make a song [in a specific way],” the “Skinny Dipping” songstress told Teen Vogue in September 2021. “It was completely and entirely just me steering the ship.”

