Get ready, guys, because Sabrina Carpenter‘s new movie Clouds is headed to Disney+ this fall! That’s right, on Thursday, May 14, the streaming service officially announced that the upcoming drama starring the Girl Meets World alum, Fin Argus and Madison Iseman will be available for viewing sooner than we all thought!

For those who missed it, the inspirational film — based off of the true story of Zach Sobiech and the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Zach’s mom, Laura Sobiech — follows a high school student who, after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, turns to music as a way to cope. Prior to his death at the age of 18, Zach wrote the song “Clouds,” which went viral on YouTube and took over the number one spot on the iTunes Charts before his tragic passing in 2013.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fin will play the role of Zach with Sabrina acting as his best friend and bandmate, Sammy, and Madison as his girlfriend, Amy. Both Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell will also star as Zach’s parents, Rob and Laura. But that’s not all! Justin Baldoni, who directed the fan-favorite Cole Sprouse film Five Feet Apart acted as the producer and director of the film. During an interview with the publication, the filmmaker explained what drew him to this powerful project.

“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” Justin said in a statement. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theater business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”

