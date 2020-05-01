So many big stars just teamed up for a brand new song together in an attempt to raise money for the coronavirus pandemic, and we cannot stop listening to it! Yep, famous names like Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith, Noah Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Zara Larsson and more came together to belt out the lines to Julia Michaels and JP Saxe‘s inspiration tune “If The World Was Ending,” and boy, was it magical!

“We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the frontlines during this global pandemic,” JP and Julia said in a joint statement to Rolling Stone. “At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!)”

Each artist filmed their segment from the comfort of their own homes, and all proceeds will benefit the organization Doctors Without Borders, which is dedicated to helping the healthcare workers working to fight the deadly disease.

For those who missed it, over 3,300,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 234,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. Over 1,000,000 have recovered from the sickness.

This isn’t the only thing celebrities have done to raise money during the pandemic. Elvis Duran held a “Stay At Home Ball” fundraiser on April 24, 2020, which featured celebrity appearances from Ally Brooke, Austin Mahone, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Laura Marano and more!

