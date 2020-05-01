Andrew Watt

Andrew, who fans may recognize as Camila Cabello and Post Malone‘s producer, confirmed on Instagram that he had the virus on March 17, 2020.

“Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what’s happening in the world.”

Andrew said he felt “like I was hit by a bus” and was unable to get out of bed for days, but was told by a doctor that “there’s no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home.” He said he became “delusional” and decided to go to the emergency room, where they denied him a coronavirus test and diagnosed him with pneumonia. The music producer said he was finally able to get a private doctor to administer a test that came back positive for the virus.

“Currently, my fevers have gotten much, much better and I have begun to have somewhat of an appetite again,” he wrote, adding that it has been 11 days since first being hit hard by the symptoms. “But it is very hard for me to breathe as a result of this pneumonia. I am laid out in bed chugging Gatorade and using an oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible. I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery. But there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system. This is why I am writing this post. I can’t stress this enough. This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves and the people you love around you, until we are all through this.”