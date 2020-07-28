New York governor Andrew Cuomo is not happy with The Chainsmokers after the duo performed at a concert in the Hamptons amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, July 27, he announced via Twitter that the Department of Health would “conduct an investigation” following, what he called, an “illegal [and] reckless endangerment of public health.”

“Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled,” the Governor wrote.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

For those who missed it, the event was called “Safe & Sound Hamptons” and was described as “The Hamptons’ first-ever drive-in music fundraiser,” according to Billboard. The publication also reported that tickets ranged from ranged from $1,250 to $25,000, with all the money going to various local charities.

“The event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. Before online ticket purchases are finalized, guests must complete an online COVID-19 questionnaire. Upon arrival, each person will be given a free face masks and have their temperatures taken by staff. Once parked, guests can access hand-sanitizing stations throughout the grounds. On-site restrooms which will be cleaned every 10 minutes,” Billboard added, before the event took place.

Deadline also reported the event had an estimated 2,000 people in attendance, despite the New York State ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Attendees told Buzzfeed News that, “everyone was social-distancing and being responsible,” but some videos posted on social media from the concert seemingly show a different story.

According to CNN, the event’s organizers — In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise — released a statement that said they “made best efforts to ensure New York’s social distancing guidelines were properly maintained throughout the event” and “collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe.” They also claimed that “security guards regularly patrolled the area to encourage mask wearing and promote social-distancing guidelines.”

