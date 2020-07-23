YouTube star Tyler Oakley took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 22, and called out a group of influencers attending a party to celebrate Larri Merritt‘s — otherwise known as Larray — birthday amid the current coronavirus pandemic, and despite California’s recommendation that residents avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes.

“If your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (and are dumb enough to post it on social media)… They are bad influences. Unfollow them,” the 31-year-old wrote.

The World Health Organization has reported that more than 15,400,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. For those who missed it, medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. The virus has resulted in more than 631,000 deaths and has infected people in 215 countries.

In a second tweet, he tagged the internet stars who seemed to be at the event, including James Charles, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun and Tana Mongeau.

Tyler added, “Please consider social distancing, mask wearing, [and] using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.”

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

When replying to a fan, Tyler then explained that he wasn’t trying to “drag” the social media stars, instead wanted to help them “feel encouraged to take everything a bit more seriously.”

not trying to drag them! just reaching out & hoping they feel encouraged to take everything a bit more seriously. getting through a pandemic takes teamwork. & people look to them for guidance! — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

Upon seeing his tweet, Larray himself responded to Tyler, and apologized.

“I understand 100 percent where [you’re] coming from [and] it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better [and] will actually take this s**t seriously. Appreciate you, Tyler much love,” the newly 22-year-old posted.

As fans know, the these aren’t the only internet stars who came under fire for partying recently. Yep, Tyler’s tweet came just a few days after Jake Paul received backlash after throwing a massive party. For those who missed it, news reports hit the web earlier this month that the mayor of Calabasas, CA — Alicia Weintraub — was “outraged” after a video went viral on July 11, of a party at the 23-year-old’s Team 10 house. According to a news reporter from FOX 11 LA, neighbors called the gathering “irresponsible” and “selfish.” He also tweeted that the mayor is “working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on.”

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Mayor Weintraub told Fox 11 LA. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

She added, “No gatherings will be tolerated like this. Something like this will not happen again.”

