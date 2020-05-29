Ever since her rise to TikTok fame, fans have been obsessed with Dixie D’Amelio. The older sister of Charli has been taking the app by storm not only with her dance videos, but with her hilarious comedy parodies too. Naturally, throughout her time in the spotlight, her 10.9 million Instagram and 25.3 million TikTok followers have wondered if Dixie is single. Well, not to worry, because J-14 is here to break it down for you!

As her fans know, the 18-year-old recently nabbed a starring role in Brat’s most recent web series Attaway General. Since filming of the show started, Dixie has been in a rumored relationship with costar and on-screen love interest, Griffin Johnson. Yep, over the past few months, both actors have cozied up to each other and packed on the PDA a lot, and rumors quickly started swirling. But who is Dixie’s rumored beau? When were they first spotted together? Have they confirmed their relationship? If you’re wondering the same things we are, be sure to scroll to through our gallery to get all the tea on Dixie and Griffin’s rumored romance.

