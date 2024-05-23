The stars are showing *out* to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. From Bella Hadid to Dixie D’Amelio, young Hollywood truly isn’t messing around with their looks for the annual film festival in France. Keep reading to see all of the best look from the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Bella, 27, is often a Cannes Film Festival regular since at least 2015 — and is quite literally, always the best dressed. For 2024, she wore a liquid-like gown by Saint Lauren, for the premiere of The Apprentice, which was made from a sheer-like brown silk.

Her appearance to the event marks one of her first red carpets since revealing her retirement from modeling.

“After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that… wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she told Allure in April 2024. She’s kept busy, though, as she launched her own perfume called Orebella in May. “I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume,” she told the outlet. “It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore.”

One celeb who made their 2024 Cannes debut was Dixie, who attended the Marcello Mio premiere during the annual fest.

“my first cannes red carpet 😭😭😭😭,” the TikTok star, 22, shared on Instagram. “wouldn’t have been the same without my @apmmonaco jewels ✨ #apmmonaco #Cannes2024 #Cannes2024xapmmonaco”

Wearing a shining dark green Avellano dress with APM Monaco jewelry, Dixie looked other-wordly.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion. I used to work at a clothing store in my hometown and I’d be dressing people for Coachella,” she told Interview Magazine in 2023. “I love being in the high fashion world and getting to do the fashion weeks. But I also love my everyday style, which is sweats and hoodies and dumb graphic t-shirts. Charli [D’Amelio] and I both—that’s our everyday look. I don’t wear anything that doesn’t make me comfortable.”

