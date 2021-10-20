Ever wanted to smell like one of your favorite stars? Well, now’s your chance! Over the years, so many celebs have released their own signature fragrance or even line of perfumes.

In October 2021, Billie Eilish joined the ranks of well-known names who’ve joined the beauty industry when announcing her first-ever perfume, Eilish, via Instagram.

“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!” the songstress wrote. “This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years. This is my favorite smell in the WORLD. Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. This has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

The “Bad Guy” musician joined the ranks of other singers — including Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga — who’ve also put out perfumes over the years. Ariana, for one, has more than 10 fragrances on the market. Some of them even boast the name of her most popular songs, but her first release in 2015 was Ari by Ariana Grande.

“I wanted it to be personal, especially if I’m going to call it Ari,” the “Thank U Next” songstress explained to WWD at the time. “I’ve been obsessed with smells my whole life. One year I got a gift basket [with fragrances]. I’d put the lotion on every day, the body spray every day — I would walk around my house literally smelling like a bakeshop. I’m not just slapping my name on some perfume I think smells OK. I am genuinely obsessed with it. I can’t walk past the bottle in my room without spraying on me 14,000 times.”

Ariana added, “I wanted the bottle itself to look really old school, like something you would see in an old movie,” noting that she “learned a lot about what notes work together.” These skills from her first fragrance launch, no doubt, helped in creating the rest over the years.

As for Lady Gaga, the singer created the Fame fragrance in 2012, which was named after her debut record The Fame.

“The metaphor of the bottle is that when you spray this product, all the good things about fame come out, and all the bad things stay inside,” the “Bad Romance” musician told Fashion Magazine upon its release. “So, when you buy this perfume, you can have the lovely smell of it, [while] I’ll be dealing with all the bulls–t inside.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebs have released fragrance lines over the years.

