Raking in the dough! Between their weekly uploads and social media posts, YouTube’s biggest beauty gurus make some serious cash.

The British-based company Cosmetify officially released their 2021 Beauty Influencer Rich List, and it’s full of some familiar faces. Cosmetify is a website that beauty-obsessed people can use to compare the prices of skincare, makeup, hair products and more to ensure that they’re getting the best prices. In 2020, the site debuted its first-ever Rich List, and this year they’ve done it again.

In just one year, the biggest thing that’s changed when it comes to estimating how much these influencers make was the addition of TikTok revenue. The 2021 list combined the estimated earnings from one YouTube post, one Instagram post and one TikTok post per YouTuber. According to Cosmetify, the reported numbers came from data collected Influencer Marketing Hub’s YouTube and Instagram money calculators along with Exolyt’s TikTok money calculator.

“This year, we’ve refreshed the list to see how things have changed, as well as adding in each person’s following on TikTok, which has seen its popularity explode over the last twelve months, especially when it comes to finding out the latest skincare, beauty and makeup hacks and trends,” Cosmetify explained in their report.

As for who took the top spot in 2021? Well, that honor goes to Huda Kattan. Along with her impressive social media following of more than 48 million Instagram followers and over 4 million YouTube subscribers. Not to mention, she also has her own brand — Huda Beauty — which is known for its extravagant eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, false eyelashes and more.

“When I finished beauty school, I realized there were very few influential voices in the industry that felt authentic and detached from paid promotions and advertising,” the makeup artist told Cosmo ME in March 2021 when chatting about her brand’s success. “I had so much experience in beauty and so much passion for what I was doing that I wanted to test and try everything and share that journey with everyone that was interested in what I had to say.”

Aside from Huda, controversial YouTubers Jeffree Star and James Charles are both high on the list along with one of the platform’s original creators, Bethany Mota. Internet stars Bretman Rock and NikkieTutorials are also listed among the top earners in the beauty community.

Scroll through our gallery for the top 10 highest-paid YouTube beauty gurus and an estimate of how much they make.

