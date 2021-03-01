Since becoming a YouTube beauty guru, James Charles has been involved in a number of scandals and feuds. In February 2021, the internet star spoke out and denied “false” accusations that he groomed a 16-year-old boy via Snapchat.

James’ statement came after a since-deleted TikTok video went viral in which a teen accused the YouTuber of sending him sexually explicit messages and photos. “There’s a video going around about me on TikTok and Twitter of a guy calling me a groomer and I want to address it right away,” James wrote on Twitter. “The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false. Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me and added him on Snapchat. The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower.”

James claimed the boy said he was 18. “In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn’t ask for a copy of his ID or passport. It’s now clear, based on the video he uploaded, he was taking photos of me with another device and had an ulterior motive from the beginning,” the internet star continued. “Later in the day, he said a few things that made me question the validity of his original age answer and when I asked him to confirm his age once again, he admitted he was 16.”

Concluding his Twitter post, James said he told the boy he “was really uncomfortable and apologized for flirting.” He also claimed that he “unfriended” the teen before insisting that he was not “victim blaming” or “victimizing” himself. “After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few Snapchats,” James wrote. “Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone’s word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with.”

Following his social media statement, the boy in question alleged in a Twitter reply that he was the one who blocked James. “After I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn’t matter,” the social media user wrote. “You called me hot and said, ‘I wish the timeline could speed up so you can be 18.'”

Days later, in March 2021, James addressed the situation once again while responding to a fan on Twitter. “I’m not trying to get out of anything. No matter what happened, it was unacceptable, embarrassing and I should have taken the extra steps to research the person I was talking to,” he wrote. “There is no excuse. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. This is on me.”

After the tweets went viral, James’ name started trending on the social media platform with some fans bringing up the makeup artist’s past scandals. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of them all.

