TikTok star Addison Rae has friends in high places! Since her rise to fame on the video-sharing app, the influencer has become besties with some well-known names in Hollywood.

“It is pretty crazy,” Addison told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 about her overnight success on social media. “At the end of the day, we’re all just having so much fun that we’re not even focused on that. It’s really just us enjoying our time and, like, really taking in our opportunities.”

With a makeup line, acting roles and millions of followers under her belt, a lot of opportunities have come Addison’s way, including the chance to become friends with one of the most famous families in the world: The Kardashians. The former Hype House member and Kourtney Kardashian made headlines with their friendship after uploading a TikTok in June 2020, in which Addison called the Poosh founder her “bestie.”

“They’re really good friends to me. I love all of them,” the ITEM Beauty cofounder said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They are all so great. They’re more than what you think. They’re so sweet and down to Earth and really good people.”

Since then, Addison has added the likes of Hailey Bieber, Tessa Brooks, James Charles and more to her list of besties! Scroll through our gallery for a look at the social media star’s most famous friends.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.