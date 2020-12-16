TikTok star Addison Rae is getting real when it comes to living her life in the public eye!

“It’s brought so many amazing opportunities and blessings that like, it’s almost just worth it,” she said during a December 2020 episode of her “Mama Knows Best” podcast. “I’m not bothered by it, I don’t really care what narratives people put on things because that doesn’t change the truth … knowing yourself, knowing your intention, knowing who you are and the truth behind a photo, video, picture, whatever, conversation, you know who you are behind it, so it doesn’t even really matter.”

The influencer first stepped foot into stardom in late 2019 when her TikTok videos started blowing up. Since then, she’s launched her own beauty line (called ITEM Beauty), released merch, started a podcast, nabbed a role in the upcoming She’s All That film remake, befriended Hollywood’s biggest superstars (like Kourtney Kardashian) and more. Seriously, we’re starting to think there’s nothing Addison can’t do!

Along with her newfound fame, came some critics and hardships, which the internet star has been open about. Scroll through our gallery to read all of Addison’s most powerful quotes about living life in the public eye!

