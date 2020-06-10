Ever since they first rose to fame on TikTok, the internet has been obsessed with Addison Rae and Bryce Hall‘s rumored relationship. For those who don’t know, when the pair first became popular on the video sharing app in October 2019, they posted a bunch of seriously flirty dances together, and some PDA-filled pics too. Since then, they’ve become notable members of the TikTok Hype House and Sway House, and have gained millions of fans who are seriously invested in their rumored love story!

The pair has always been pretty open about their friendship status, but recently, fans are convinced that there’s more going on between the two. So, what exactly is up with Addison and Bryce? Are they dating? Did they ever date? Have they addressed the rumors publicly yet? Well, not to worry, guys, because J-14 has you covered! We broke down the influencers’ rumored romance from start to finish. Scroll through the gallery for a complete timeline of Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s seriously confusing relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.