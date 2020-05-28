Fans were left pretty confused after Addison Rae‘s mom posted a tweet supporting Bryce Hall on Tuesday, May 26, following his arrest. Yep, Sheri Easterling took to Twitter to let everyone know that she had her daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s back, and the internet is seriously shook over her statement.

“Stan Bryce Hall for clear skin,” she wrote on Twitter, sending the internet into a frenzy.

stan bryce hall for clear skin — Sheri Nicolee (@sherinicolee) May 27, 2020

After posting her tweet, Addison’s mom also took to TikTok to let fans know that no, the two social media stars were not back together. Yep, after a fan tagged both users and said they looked “happy together,” Addison’s mom stepped in and shut down the relationship rumors once and for all.

“They are not together,” she wrote.

For those who missed it, Us Weekly reported that Bryce and his friend and fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler were both charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, which is a misdemeanor. Jaden was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony. The jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the outlet that they both posted bail on Tuesday, May 26.

An alleged video of the arrest has also made its way around the web. The clip seemingly showed the two influencers (who are both members of the TikTok squad Sway House) getting pulled over by police and being detained. The boys were allegedly taking a road trip with some other members of the internet famous group at the time of their arrest.

Some people have tweeted that Addison, who previously dated Bryce, was the one to bail out the social media stars, although it’s unclear if this is true or not.

Addison Rae reportedly bailed Bryce Hall out of jail.

We will confirm this as soon as we can. #TikkerTokker — TikkerTokker – (TikTok Support Forum) (@TikkerTokker) May 26, 2020

As fans know, Bryce and Addison were linked romantically earlier this year, but in January, the dancer revealed that the two were “better off as friends” during an interview with ET. But in April 2020, Bryce sent the internet into a frenzy when he claimed that he was “going to get back with Addison” during an Instagram live stream.

“There’s nothing going on, we’re just friends. We still talk,” he later explained during an interview with The Zach Sang Show. “I think people are definitely stretching for the relationship to be back together, but we’re definitely — I’m not going to say we’re going to date in the future and I’m not saying that we won’t, I’m just saying we’re feeling out everything right now and we’ll see what happens. But I think of her as a friend, I love her and she loves me… Not like that! I’m doing my thing and she’s doing hers and whatever happens, happens.”

