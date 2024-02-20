Bryce Hall has entered the chat. After Billie Eilish seemingly shaded the amount of TikTok stars while at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18, Bryce had quite a response for the singer.

Keep reading to find out why Bryce is cutting Billie’s music from his playlists.

What Did Billie Eilish Say At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

During the star-studded ceremony, the “Ocean Eyes” singer was spotted having a chat with artist Kylie Minogue. In the now viral clip, Billie can seemingly be heard saying “There’s so many TikTokers here.” As she noticed the camera, she attempted to cover her mouth and continued to say, “like no need.”

The not-so-private comment made its way to TikTok and was met with both praise and disappointment. Some fans of Billie sided with her agreeing that she was keeping it “so real.” Others found it funny that the Grammy award singer was “talking about the plague of TikTokers” at award events.

However, there were some viewers who thought that Billie’s comments were unnecessary. One commenter wrote, “That’s disappointing. I love her. I didn’t think she would talk about people like that …” While another shared, “not y’all in the comments acting like you wouldn’t go if you got invited to any of these award shows.”

It’s unclear who Billie was exactly referring to, however, popular influencers like Tana Mongeau, Alix Earle, James Charles and Bri LaPaglia did attend the event.

Bryce Hall Responds to Billie Eilish’s Comments

Bryce didn’t take kind to Billie’s comments. On February 19, 2024, Bryce addressed the viral video to his TikTok audience.

“First off, Billie Eilish, I’m so sorry that I didn’t acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you being another human being,” he says before bowing towards the camera.

He continues, “And second, People’s Choice invited us personally. Everyone that attended People’s Choice and was sitting at those tables, we were invited by People’s Choice,” he elaborated. “So, hate on them.”

The boxer finished his message by pretending to wipe a tear from his eyes saying that the “most sad thing” from all of this is that he was a big fan of the singer. He finished the video with, “And now I don’t think I can ‘Renegade’ to any of your songs anymore. So, thanks for taking out all my content.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.